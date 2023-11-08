Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-9.45 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Up 6.5 %

INGR opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

