Innate Pharma (IPHA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

