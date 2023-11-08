Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innospec worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 1.2 %

IOSP opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Innospec

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.