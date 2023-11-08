Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Innospec has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

