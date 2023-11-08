Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41), Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inogen Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inogen by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 553,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $3,577,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 246,829 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

