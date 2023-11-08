Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells 17,810 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

