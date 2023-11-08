Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.31.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $23.99 on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 852,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $133.56 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

