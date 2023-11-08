Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.07.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.