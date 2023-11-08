Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE INSP opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

