InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

