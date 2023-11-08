Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25 to $0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5 million to $426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.68 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04 to $0.06 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Intapp has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,216 shares of company stock worth $6,817,558. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

