Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

