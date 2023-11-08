Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.12. 488,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,875,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

