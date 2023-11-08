Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,809 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 1.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217,433 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 1,382,907 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

