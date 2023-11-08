Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 329,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 242,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,156. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

