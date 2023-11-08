Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,044 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $87.38. 663,885 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

