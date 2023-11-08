Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,161 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,564 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

