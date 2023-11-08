Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,242. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

