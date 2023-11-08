Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.90. 2,424,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784,543. The company has a market cap of $411.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

