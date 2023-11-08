Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 3,413,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,138,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

