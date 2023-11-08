Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,487. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.