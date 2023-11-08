Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 388,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,859. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

