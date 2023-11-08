Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $110.61. 956,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

