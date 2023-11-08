Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.17. 9,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,227. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

