Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.18. 96,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,866. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

