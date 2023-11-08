Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,127. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

