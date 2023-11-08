Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,117. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.