Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 71,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

