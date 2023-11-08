Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 643,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,393. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.