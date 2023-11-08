Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $143.19. 2,119,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $142.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

