Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 109,876.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 713,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,992. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

