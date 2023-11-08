Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 804,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,822. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

