Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $473,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 19,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

