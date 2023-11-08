Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

