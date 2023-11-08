Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. 96,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,681. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

