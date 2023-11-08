Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $703,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,112. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.35 and a one year high of $210.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $198.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

