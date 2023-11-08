Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock worth $10,417,755 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.16. 144,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

