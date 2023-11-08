Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.09. 614,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

