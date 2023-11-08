Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 86,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,240. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

