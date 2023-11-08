Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,607 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $790,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

