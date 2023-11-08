Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. 136,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

