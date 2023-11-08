Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 48.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,040,003 shares of company stock worth $30,776,237. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 3,262,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,938,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

