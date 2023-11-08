Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,962 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $650,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 155,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,143. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

