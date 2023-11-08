Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Block by 25.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 2,741,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

