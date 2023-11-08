Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,137 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,408. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

