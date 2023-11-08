Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock worth $29,763,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $813.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.