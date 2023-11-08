Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,883,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,596. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

