Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,263 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shopify stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 1,869,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110,537. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.