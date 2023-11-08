Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,263 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 1,869,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,110,537. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

