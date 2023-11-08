Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average of $253.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.