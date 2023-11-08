Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $70,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,712,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.